Record-breaking heat continues for Lowcountry as Monday temps reach 100

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The record-breaking heat for the Lowcountry continued on Monday with temperatures reaching 100 degrees.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said temperatures at the Charleston International Airport reached 100
“These temps could even get a degree or two warmer in some spots,” Walsh said Monday afternoon.
The record high temperature for Monday is 98 degrees dating back to 1989.
We set a new May record on Sunday for hottest temperature ever recorded. Expect a very sunny day with highs in the low 100s inland and mid 90s at the beaches.
“Make sure you are staying hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade and check on the elderly,” said Meteorologist Joey Sovine.
The heat isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
We expect temperatures to remain between 96 and 100 degrees through Friday at least.
