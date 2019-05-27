Repeat Complete: Chants Down Eagles 9-7 in Sun Belt Title Game

GS reliever Hayden Harris (3-1) suffered his first loss of the season, as he gave up four runs on one hit, three walks and three strikeouts over 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. Both teams made an error in the field on the very first at-bat, however, it was Georgia Southern that capitalized with a two-out RBI single just inside the left field line from Swan in the bottom of the first to plate an unearned run and take an early 1-0 lead after one inning of play.