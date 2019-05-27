SCDOT doesn’t know who created new turn lane in SC town

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic can be a hassle, but it appears at least one person decided to take issues into their own hands.
In the town of Batesburg-Leesville, which sits west of Columbia, somebody decided to turn a thru lane into a left turn only lane. The only problem? It wasn’t the South Carolina Department of Transportation, but SCDOT officials aren’t sure who did it either.
The town initially made a Facebook post about the new traffic pattern on May 23 at the corner of Pine Street and SC Hwy 23.
The day after the post was made, the town followed up with a statement in the comments section.
“SCDOT became aware of changes to the traffic pattern at Pine Street and SC 23 in Batesburg yesterday," the comment said. "This change was not designed or approved by SCDOT. SCDOT crews are on site this morning to make the necessary changes to restore the previous traffic pattern. At this point, we are unable to determine who installed the unapproved traffic markings. We apologize for any inconvenience and confusion this has caused.”
According to CBS affiliate WLTX, no markings existed at all before someone painted an arrow on the road. WLTX reported that the arrow was there for a few weeks before anyone noticed.
As part of its additional comment, the town also posted a photo of crews out evaluating the situation last Friday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.