SCDOT doesn’t know who created new turn lane in SC town

“SCDOT became aware of changes to the traffic pattern at Pine Street and SC 23 in Batesburg yesterday," the comment said. "This change was not designed or approved by SCDOT. SCDOT crews are on site this morning to make the necessary changes to restore the previous traffic pattern. At this point, we are unable to determine who installed the unapproved traffic markings. We apologize for any inconvenience and confusion this has caused.”