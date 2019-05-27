West Ashley community holds Memorial Day service

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of community members took time to honor those who lost their lives for their country on Monday morning.
The presentation happened at the Live Oak Memorial Gardens where hundreds of flags are placed on the graves of those who served.
Charleston and St. Andrews fire trucks welcomed everyone who came through the gates with a flag hanging above the front driveway.
The service had the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, Presentation of Colors, and speeches by several veterans and community leaders.
A wreath placing ceremony wrapped up the service.
Each branch of the military presented a wreath to honor those who gave their lives serving the country.
One veteran says people often forget that today isn’t just about the beach and barbecues, but about remembering the sacrifices made.
“One of the hardest things this country doesn’t do is recognize their veterans. They appreciate them, but don’t always honor them. When you look at the flags placed and listen to the speeches, you see the camaraderie,” said Joe Lysaght, the former American Legion Department commander.
Many people that attended say they’re honored to know that even on a hot day like this Memorial Day, people will still show up to pay their respects to the fallen.
