Charity Duck Race returns to Daniel Island Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Rubber Duck Race is returning to Daniel Island this weekend.
The race starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at Smythe Lake Park on Daniel Island.
Established in 2007, the race using rubber ducks is an annual Rotary Club charity event. This year, nine local Rotary Clubs are coming together for this 100% volunteer-led event with all net proceeds benefiting dozens of local charities and Rotary service projects around the world.
It’s a family friendly event put on in conjunction with the “Sounds of Summer” concert series sponsored by the Daniel Island Property Owners Association. There will be games, jump castles, face painters, food vendors, live music and more.
Since the race’s inception, this event has raised over $1.5 million for projects around the world including Trident Tech.
For more information on that and the Duck Race, go to www.charlestonduckrace.com
You can still adopt a duck to help with the charities supported by Lowcountry Rotary Clubs.
