Charleston Area Justice Ministry continues push for audit of N. Charleston police department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Justice Ministry (CAJM) is calling for an audit of the North Charleston Police Department in a citizen's advisory commission meeting on Tuesday.
The North Charleston Citizen's Advisory Commission on Community-Police Relations will meet at 6:30 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall.
The City of Charleston's audit is already underway. Now the ministry is hoping North Charleston will get on board too.
The person making the presentation, Mavis Huger, is part of CAJM's racial discrimination in policing steering committee.
Huger says there's some mistrust between people who live in North Charleston and the Police Department.
CAJM says data shows that African Americans are stopped more often than others.
The ministry believes the audit will reveal why certain things happen, provide recommendations for improvement and increase trust in the community.
The police audit could cost more than $150,000. CAJM is asking the city to fund it.
North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is scheduled to attend this meeting.
In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice completed an audit of the North Charleston Police Department that looked into racial bias. The justice department announced it would not be releasing those findings.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.