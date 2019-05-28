Charleston carriage horses taken off streets due to heat for second day in a row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say carriage horses were taken off the streets this afternoon because of the heat for the second day in a row.
Officials said the horses were removed around 1:06 p.m. after temperature readings had risen from 94 to 98 degrees over the course of 18 minutes.
“This kind of temperature spike is a serious and potentially dangerous matter," city of Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio said. "We will continue to monitor temperatures throughout the day and only allow tours to resume when appropriate.”
Regulations require horses to be pulled from duty after four consecutive temperature readings indicating 95 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to remain between 96 and 100 degrees through Friday at least.
At 12:14 p.m., the high temperature at the Charleston Air Force Base was 97 degrees. This ties the old record set on the date in 1967 and 1964
