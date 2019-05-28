City of North Charleston opens cooling shelters due to record-setting heat

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston has opened cooling shelters due to the record-setting heat.
According to city officials, there are four shelters which are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The shelters are below:
- Armory Park Community Center – 5000 Lackawanna Blvd
- Felix Pinckney Community Center – 4790 Hassell Ave
- Gethsemani Community Center – 2449 Beacon St
- Midland Park Community Center – 2429 Midland Park Rd
Tuesday’s forecast is mostly Sunny and very Hot with a high of 100.
A massive ridge of high pressure over the Southeast continues to supply the heat and keep us dry, according to Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine.
“The record high temperature of 97 degrees, set in 1967, is in jeopardy this afternoon,” Sovine said Tuesday morning."In fact, record highs are likely again on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures may start to come down a few degrees by the end of the week with a slight chance of rain returning to the forecast."
