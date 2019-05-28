Concerns raised over Ben Sawyer Bridge as historically warmer months approach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several people are worried about the safety of the Ben Sawyer Bridge during hot summer months after heat caused the bridge to shut down for nearly four hours Monday.
Police on Sullivan’s Island started redirecting traffic late in the afternoon on Memorial Day when extreme heat expanded the steel on the bridge, which caused it to get stuck.
With historically warmer months ahead, several people are questioning whether the bridge will malfunction again.
Others noted they were surprised the heat was an issue because they would assume the South Carolina Department of Transportation would take heat into consideration.
On Tuesday, the bridge closed to car traffic several times for only a few moments.
Officials from the South Carolina Department of Transportation have not confirmed why the bridge was temporarily closing Tuesday.
Crews from the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District brought a water tender, or a large tank of water on a truck, to help cool the material after it overheated Monday.
The bridge re-opened to car traffic just after 9 p.m.
SCDOT officials said they have not had problems with the Ben Sawyer Bridge in the past, but heat has had an adverse impact on steel bridges previously.
Officials from SCDOT said the bridge is scheduled to remain closed to boat traffic, meaning the bridge will not rotate open for larger ships, until Tuesday night.
A spokesperson from SCDOT has not responded to questions about whether future precautions will happen to keep the bridge from expanding again.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.