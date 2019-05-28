Crews begin 2-week repaving project in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County crews are beginning a new repaving project on Tuesday morning.
For the past two weeks, Centennial Boulevard underwent a similar project to resurface the road. Hamlet Circle is next on the list.
Drivers should expect delays in the area through Friday and again next week from June 3 through June 7.
All resurfacing work will be controlled by traffic control personnel and the Goose Creek Police Department.
Centennial Boulevard and Hamlet Circle are two of the four Berkeley County road improvement projects recently funded with $500,000 from the County Transportation Committee (CTC).
For specific questions, please contact the Berkeley County Roads and Bridges Department at 843-719-4100
