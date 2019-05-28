Crews found more structural problems than expected with downtown Charleston street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Logan Street, which runs between Broad and Beaufain Street in downtown Charleston, was closed in April for emergency repairs, but there were more problems underground than previously thought.
Crews found that the existing stormwater archway which runs under the street was compromised. This meant the street had the potential of collapsing. Once this was found, the city’s stormwater department was notified and approved the additional emergency repair work. That’s now costing the city $54,000.
It was also found that the grout between the bricks in the archway was missing, allowing for soil to make its way in. This damage extended down a significant portion of the archway which meant the street couldn’t be backfilled until this repair was made.
The road was closed for almost a week in order to do this work. The initial reason for the closure was to repair the street after the ground under it gave out. According to Cameron Wolfsen with the City of Charleston, over time, a gap was created between the concrete slab that sits under the street and the ground below. The gap led to the slab dropping causing the street to be unsafe to drive on.
A request has been made to the city to see if additional work will need to done.
