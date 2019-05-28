Car overturns after driver crashes through fence in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver crashed through a fence in West Ashley early Tuesday morning with a car coming to a stop on its side.
Charleston police responded to a crash with reported injuries in the 1400 block of Ashley River Road at approximately 2:05 a.m.
The crash closed Ashley River Road from Ashley Hall Road to Playground Road for roughly two hours as crews worked the scene.
A tow truck came to the scene around 4:45 a.m. to haul the car away. The car also hit a tree and knocked it down.
There is currently no word on how badly the driver was injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.