DD2: Two taken into police custody after high school fight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 officials say two people were taken into police custody after a fight at Fort Dorchester High School Tuesday.
District spokesperson Pat Raynor said two students from a different school and school district came onto the campus and got into a fight with a Fort Dorchester student.
Both of the students from the other school were taken into custody, she said.
North Charleston Police have not yet responded to a request for information into the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
