DD2: Two taken into police custody after high school fight
DD2 officials say two students were taken into custody Tuesday after a fight at Fort Dorchester High School. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips | May 28, 2019 at 2:34 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 3:08 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 officials say two people were taken into police custody after a fight at Fort Dorchester High School Tuesday.

District spokesperson Pat Raynor said two students from a different school and school district came onto the campus and got into a fight with a Fort Dorchester student.

Both of the students from the other school were taken into custody, she said.

North Charleston Police have not yet responded to a request for information into the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

