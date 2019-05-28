Deputies release surveillance images in string of thefts

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office released images Tuesday morning showing people wanted for questioning in several thefts.
Deputies say the thefts occurred in the areas of Cottageville, Augusta Highway and Pierce Road.
The man and woman shown in the images were last seen in the 2000 block of Augusta Highway, according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
Deputies say the woman is thin with shoulder-length hair, which was last seen pulled back in a pony tail, and wearing a tank top, shorts and no shoes. She has a color flower tattoo on one of her shoulders and arms and a tattoo in the small of her back.
The man has a dark complexion with shaggy dark brown hair that comes down to the middle of his neck. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, face and neck, deputies say.
Deputies said there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of August Highway Wednesday morning related to the case.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
