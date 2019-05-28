Driver facing upgraded DUI charges after cyclist’s death surrenders to police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant woman accused of driving under the influence and striking a bicyclist who later died of his injuries surrendered to police Tuesday morning on upgraded charges.
Garbriela Bennett, 23, faces upgraded charges of felony DUI involving a death and reckless vehicular homicide, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
Bennett turned herself in to Charleston Police with her attorney present and was served with warrants for the upgraded charges, Francis said.
The upgraded charges followed the death of 67-year-old Harry Gilbert of Charleston on May 21.
Police say Gilbert was the bicyclist who was struck by Bennett on May 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on King Street between Sheppard and Engel Streets.
Investigators initially arrested Bennett on the night of the collision and charged her with felony driving under the influence after police say she showed signs of impairment on a field sobriety test which was given to her during the investigation.
A judge set a personal recognizance bond of $10,000 on May 13 for the earlier charge if felony driving under the influence.
Bennett is expected to face a bond hearing on the new charges.
