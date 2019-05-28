Fight leads to shots being fired at alcohol, tobacco store

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A fight at an alcohol and tobacco store on Ashley Phosphate Road led to shots being fired, according to investigators.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at the Beer and Tobacco Outlet on 3610 Ashley Phosphate Road.
Patrol, crime scene and detectives are currently on the scene.
Around 2 p.m. dispatch operators received a 911 call for a fight in progress.
“This apparently escalated to someone producing a firearm and shots were fired,” DCSO officials said.
When deputies arrived on the scene they found no suspects and no victims.
“At this time no suspects or victims have been identified,” the sheriff’s office said."At this time this is an ongoing investigation."
If you have any information on this incident you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 873-5111.
