FIRST ALERT: Another day, another record high likely!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another scorcher is on the way today as record high temperatures could fall for the third consecutive day! A massive ridge of high pressure over the Southeast continues to supply the heat and keep us dry. The record high temperature of 97 degrees, set in 1967, is in jeopardy this afternoon. In fact, record highs are likely again on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures may start to come down a few degrees by the end of the week with a slight chance of rain returning to the forecast.