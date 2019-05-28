FIRST ALERT: Potentially-dangerous heat continues with slight cooling by weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A string of excessive heat will persist throughout the Lowcountry for a few more days.
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team extended its First Alert Weather Days through Wednesday because of the risk of heat-related illness.
“High temperatures will continue to be near 100 degrees inland away from the beaches over the next two afternoons,” Meteorologist Joey Sovine said.
Record high temperatures were set on Sunday and Memorial Day.
Potential record highs could also be set Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sovine said.
By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will drop slightly to the mid-90s, Sovine said.
No heat advisory is in effect for Tuesday. The National Weather Service typically issues a heat advisory when the heat index reaches 105 degrees.
But even without heat index values that high, excessive heat can cause potentially life-threatening illness.
To avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke, keep these points in mind:
- Limit exposure to the heat – stay in a cool environment and use fans to reduce the temperature.
- Stay hydrated – consistently drink water throughout the day.
- Limit alcohol use – it disrupts the body’s mechanisms for cooling itself and dehydrates.
- Morning coffee dehydrates you, don’t drink too much of it.
- Babies are at the highest risk because they can’t sweat as much and sunscreen is not recommended under six months. Best advice: keep them cool and out of the sun.
