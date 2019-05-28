Folly Beach could take next step toward stricter noise ordinance

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Beach weather is in full swing. However officials on Folly Beach are taking another look at an ordinance that would make the beach a little more peaceful.
After an initial reading passed with some amendments to the proposed ordinance last month, the city council is set to vote on the new version Tuesday.
The new rules would make it illegal to play loud music in any open-air or open-window area above the first floor in the commercial district.
It would also ban street performers or music with profane or explicit lyrics that people can hear in public spaces.
Noise on the beach that can be heard more than 30 feet away from the source would also not be allowed.
The ordinance says special events at short-term rentals can't play loud music outside. That includes bands, deejays or music played through speakers.
Anyone caught breaking these rules could be fined up to $500 or face up to 30 days in jail.
The fine could more than double for repeat violators.
If a business receives two citations in a 30-day period, their business license could be suspended or revoked.
Folly Beach City Council is set to vote on the ordinance on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.