Gasper’s Three-Run Double Drives Dogs to Series Win

After winning their 11th game in 14 tries against its in-state rival, Charleston will go for the four-game sweep of the Fireflies in an early Education Day contest, scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Tuesday morning. One of the Dogs’ most dominant arms to start the season, Luis Gil (2-3, 2.19) will take the mound trying to bounce back from a disappointing outing in Asheville on May 22. He allowed seven runs, six of them earned, on five hits in four innings of work. Looking to help his club salvage game four will be Jose Butto (0-6, 5.36), also looking to turn things around after completing just four innings and surrendering three runs to the Greenville Drive on May 23.