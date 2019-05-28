Goose Creek man arrested on 10 child pornography charges

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man has been arrested on 10 charges of child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Bruce Drury, 72, faces 10 charges of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and was arrested on May 20.
Investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Drury, according to South Carolina Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle.
Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
