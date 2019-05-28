Lowcountry teen participating in National Spelling Bee this week

Lowcountry teen participating in National Spelling Bee this week
A Lowcountry middle school student is heading to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
By Live 5 News Web Staff | May 28, 2019 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 10:07 AM

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager from right here in the Lowcountry is in Washington D.C. this week participating in the National Spelling Bee.

John “Drew” David, 13, is an 8th grader at Dubose Middle School in the Dorchester County District 2 School District.

David will have No. 374 in the bee and is from Summerville.

According to the spelling bee website, David built his first 3D printer when he was in sixth grade. The preliminary rounds air Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN3

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.