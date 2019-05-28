Lowcountry teen participating in National Spelling Bee this week

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A teenager from right here in the Lowcountry is in Washington D.C. this week participating in the National Spelling Bee.
John “Drew” David, 13, is an 8th grader at Dubose Middle School in the Dorchester County District 2 School District.
David will have No. 374 in the bee and is from Summerville.
According to the spelling bee website, David built his first 3D printer when he was in sixth grade. The preliminary rounds air Tuesday and Wednesday on ESPN3
