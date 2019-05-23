Man charged with robbing, assaulting date he met online

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted for robbing and assaulting a man he met on a dating website has been arrested.
The 34-year-old victim told police he met the man, “Ethan,” on a dating site and the two agreed to meet May 22 at the Lincoln County Walking Trail off Laboratory Road.
Officials put a picture out of the suspect and were able to identify him as 18-year-old Ethan Trent Roten following tips from the public.
The victim says the two met up, walked down to the South Fork River and talked. When the man got up to go to the restroom, he says the suspect struck him in the face, causing him to black out. When he woke up he saw the suspect running down the path.
“The victim said the suspect took his cap and head light, $300 in cash and vape pen and tubes,” police say.
The victim drove to a convenience store and called police. He was taken to Atrium in Lincolnton to be treated for his injury.
Roten was charged with felony common law robbery. He was arrested in Burke County Saturday and given a $20,000 secured bond.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.