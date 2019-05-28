Man wanted for larceny from convenience store, deputies say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for stealing from a convenience store.
According to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley, the incident took place at the Speedway convenience store in the 3400 block of S. Fraser Street on Saturday.
The man pictured is wearing glasses, a tan hat and a brown plaid shirt. Deputies believe he is between 50 and 60 years old, stands 5-foot-8 and weighs approximately 250 pounds.
Anyone with information about this subject is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
