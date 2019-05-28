Parent Survival Guide: National Water Safety Awareness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - May is National Water Safety Awareness month because most drowning deaths occur from May through August.
According to the CDC, every day about two children aged 14 or younger die from drowning.
That’s a statistic that local mother Michelle Zieg never thought about until in 2008 when her then 17-month-old son Brayden made his way into the family pool trying to follow his older brother.
“They had gotten out the back door. There was no fence around the pool or alarm on the door to alarm us, and within minutes we found Brayden in the pool,” Zieg said.
In 2010, Zieg started the “Because of Brayden” organization. The group gives parents a place to learn more about water safety.
She says swim lessons are a vital place to start.
“I want us to respect the water and enjoy it but just be safer. So swim lessons are huge,”’says Zieg.
In addition to swim lessons, Newington swim coach and lifeguard coordinator Victoria Meritt says there are other water safety tips parents should always keep in mind.
Always swim with a buddy, and adults should keep a close eye on your kids.
“Even with a lifeguard it only takes a second. I know it’s tempting, you have a cell phone, you are laying out” says Merritt.
Merrit says prevention is key and it’s important to keep in mind simple rules like not running on the pool deck, not diving in shallow water, and also not playing certain games in the water like the hold your breath game.
“It sounds like a lot of fun, but it’s a really quick way for you to black out. So we want to make sure we don’t play those games,” says Merritt.
For another added layer of water protection, Merritt recommends becoming CPR certified. She says you never know when this life saving skill will come into play and need to be used.
