Road to remain closed until crews can cleanup residue from chemical spill in Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews in Berkeley County say no injuries were reported after a spill forced the closure of a portion of Highway 52 Bypass.
Moncks Corner Fire Chief Robert Gass said crews initially responded to what was believed to be an oil spill on Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard, which is also known as Highway 52 Bypass, at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Moncks Corner Police shut down a portion of the roadway and were directing traffic away from Highway 52 Bypass at Stoney Landing Road, according to Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhauer.
Crews were able to determine the substance was not oil, but Therminol VP1, a chemical Gass said is used to stablize other chemicals.
The initial danger, according to emergency officials, was in inhaling the materials, but the risk began to subside as the chemical evaporated. Crews were able to pour a substance on the roadway to help soak up the remaining liquid.
The roadway remained closed at 4 p.m. until a cleanup crew could clean up the remaining residue. The roadway was expected to reopen within several hours, Gass said.
Santee Cooper, Berkeley Electric Cooperative and Berkeley Intermediate School went under an administrative lockdown for a short time. Homes on Barony Street were evacuated as a precaution, Gass said.
“The only real problem from this has been the traffic headaches from rerouting folks around,” he said.
Drivers were being asked to avoid the area, she said.
Berkeley County EMS, the North Charleston Fire Department and South Carolina Transport Police were among the agencies assisting Moncks Corner Police.
