Police: N. Charleston houses damaged by gunfire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two houses in North Charleston were damaged by gunfire on Monday night, according to an incident report.
Officers responded at approximately 8:40 p.m. to the 75000 block of Hunters Ridge Lane and met with two house owners who heard gunshots in the area.
Officers found several bullet holes inside and outside of the houses. One bullet fragment was also found inside a rear second floor bedroom, according to the report.
Three 9 millimeter shell casings were also found in an area between two houses further down a street. Another victim told officers he found another bullet hole in his wall, the report stated.
