Ridge View High School employee put on leave after fight with student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ridge View High School, School Resource Officers and district administrators are investigating an incident that occurred in a classroom Tuesday between a 15-year-old student and a school employee.
According to officials, At 1 p.m. this afternoon a Richland County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer responded to the altercation.
No other students or staff were involved.
The Ridge View High School principal sent home a note saying that she could not share too many details due to the on going investigations. Video has surfaced showing the employee throwing punches at the student while the student has his arms around the employee. The employee was given adminstrative leave which officials say is district board policy.
The principal also stated in her letter that “school and district administrators will take appropriate action following board policy and district procedures.”
The principal released a statement about the incident saying:
Dear Ridge View High Parents,
I’m writing to let you know that school and district administrators as well as our School Resource Officers are investigating an incident that occurred in a classroom today between a student and an employee. From what we know so far, an employee and student engaged in a physical altercation and videos are circulating on social media.
We wanted you to know that we are taking this incident very seriously. Ridge View High and Richland School District Two does not condone physical altercations and violent behavior. We strive to ensure a safe and secure environment for teaching and learning. Pending the outcome of the investigation, school and district administrators will take appropriate action following board policy and district procedures.
With an ongoing district and law enforcement investigation I am unable to share many other details. Our administrators, however, are always available to hear any concerns parents or students may have. Please contact the school and ask to speak with me should you have any questions.
Sincerely,
Dr. Brenda Mack-Foxworth
Principal
Richland School District Two administrators are investigating this incident and pending the outcome will take appropriate action following board policy and district procedures.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
