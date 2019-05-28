SCDOT covers graffiti on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SCDOT crews covered graffiti that was reported on the Ravenel Bridge on Tuesday morning.
In a tweet, the department asked citizens to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe said his department took a report on the graffiti and worked with SCDOT to get it covered up.
Photos that surfaced Tuesday on social media showed blue spray paint was used on the bridge with derogatory terms and symbols that were sexual in nature.
