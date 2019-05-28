Shelby Rogers wins 1st round match at French Open

PARIS (WCSC) - Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers is back in the 2nd round of the French Open after winning her opening round match on Monday morning in straight sets.
Rogers defeated Astra Sharma 6-3, 6-3 in the 1st round to pick up her 2nd singles win of the year on tour and her first since the Volvo Car Open on Daniel Island last month.
Rogers is playing in her first major since returning from knee surgery that kept her out for a majority of 2018 and the beginning of this season.
The French Open is where Rogers has had the most success among the four majors. She reached the quarterfinals back in 2017.
She’ll play in the 2nd round on Wednesday morning when she faces 28th seed Carla Saurez Navarro.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.