U.S. Open expected to bring traffic, crowds to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Golf organizers for the U.S. Women’s Open expect thousands of people to be in Charleston this week for the major golf tournament. It will be held at the Country Club of Charleston on James Island near the intersection of Folly Road and Maybank Highway.
Traffic is expected to be heavy around these areas and spectators are asked to take a shuttle to get to the course. Here are the details for two shuttle drop-off and pick-up locations:
- Complimentary fan parking will be located at the Citadel Mall from Tuesday through Sunday.
- 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407
- If you are using a rideshare like Lyft or Uber, you are asked to be dropped off at McLeod Plantation Historical Site on James Island
- 325 Country Club Dr. Charleston, SC 29412
According to golf organizers, shuttle service will run between the Citadel Mall and the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open Championship at the Country Club of Charleston on a continuous basis. Shuttle service begins approximately 45 minutes before the first tee time each day of the practice rounds and championship and runs until approximately one hour after play concludes.
While Harbor View Elementary is located near the course, Charleston County School District staff do not anticipate a significant impact on the school’s operations, according to spokesperson, Andy Pruitt.
“Staff from our district’s Office of Transportation met with staff from Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the tournament organizers a few weeks ago,” Pruitt said. “CPD will have ample personnel in place throughout the area... we will be able to contact the Command Post to address issues if they arise.”
For more information on spectator FAQ’s for the tournament, click: here.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.