Woman remembers husband, Purple Heart recipient killed last week in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than a week after her husband’s death in a crash in North Charleston, a woman took time on Memorial Day to remember his life.
Thomas Johnson Sr. 52, was a Navy veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
Tammy Johnson says she was on the phone with her husband last Wednesday when he was driving. She says she heard him yell and then the line cut out.
Thomas was injured while serving in Iraq. Tammy said this year that Memorial Day means more than it has before.
“As a matter of fact, today he was planning a cookout and everything," she said. "So, now I think I’m going to really start doing cookouts in honor of him.”
Police are still investigating the crash.
