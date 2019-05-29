Charleston Co. officials create 2 new plans to improve popular W. Ashley intersection

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The West Ashley intersection of Old Towne Road and Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has been identified as a critical road improvement project by Charleston County, and on Wednesday, officials will present two possible plans to improve it.
One of the top goals in both plans is eliminating the alternate merge, which some have even coined the suicide merge. Both new options also plan to add new sidewalks, multi-use paths, and street crossings. They will also address project goals of safety, connectivity, and congestion relief.
Sojourn Coffee sits right at the merge, and its owner Joey Ahl has seen the danger of it first hand.
"There's no crosswalks or anything. There's no real good way to get across without going way out of your way,” Ahl said. “There's a lot going on in this area, so it's really hard, and easy to get distracted."
Ahl’s not alone in his thinking. Out of the almost 400 comments made during the public comment period a few months ago, safety and traffic flow were tied for the top concern. Bike and pedestrian options, mass transit stops, and business access were among the others.
One worker who knows this well is Sandra Fallon who works at Lyerly’s Cleaners, which is located at Northbridge Shopping Center.
"People are not able to cross over,” Fallon said. “And when they come to our business, they have to go down to the end, turn, and come, and mostly come back up the other lane.”
That’s a problem she’s hoping is fixed in the new plans which will be presented at a public meeting on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30p.m. It'll be at First Christian Church (Fellowship Hall) on Orange Grove Road.
If you cannot attend the meeting, there will be an opportunity to comment online through the project’s website.
A plan is expected to be chosen soon, and construction is expected to start next year.
