City orders carriage horses off streets because of heat for 4th day in a row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The temperature is again too high for Charleston’s carriage horses to be on the streets, city officials say.
High temperature readings prompted city leaders to order the horses back to their barns at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday.
The decision to temporarily suspend horse carriage tours followed four consecutive temperature readings of 95 degrees or higher.
It marks the fourth consecutive day the animals were ordered to stop pulling carriages.
On Tuesday, Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio gave a similar order after temperature readings rose from 94 to 98 degrees in just 18 minutes.
Under the city’s ordinance, carriages will only be allowed to resume operations after two consecutive temperature readings of 94 degrees or below.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.