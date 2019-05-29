Classroom Champions: CE Murray teacher wants Lego Robot System for STEM students

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A teacher in the Williamsburg County School District is enthusiastic about a special Lego set that would increase her high school students’ exposure to STEM careers.
But there’s no money in the budget for this Lego Robot System, so she’s turning to the Donors Choose website. You can become a Classroom Champion, and help purchase this item.
“Welcome to CE Murray High School, home of the Mighty War Eagles, located in Greeleyville, South Carolina,” teacher Natasha Bryant said.
Learning is challenging and engaging for students in Natasha Bryant's career and technology class.
“As part of the career and technology goal here at CE Murray High School, we prepare our students to be college and career ready,” Bryant said.
She says the Lego Robot System will allow students to put their coding knowledge to use.
“This is Sallie Walker, we’ve been working on her for about three weeks. We’ve been doing programming, a lot of patience is needed. And so pretty much she does whatever we program her to do on programming and coding,” student Maria Clements said.
Bryant is now a teacher at the same high school she attended. She wants to make sure that students in this rural area are exposed to career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math.
“Your donations will be greatly appreciated in an effort to enhance our hands-on learning here at CE Murray Middle and High School,” student Kerry Singleton, Jr. said.
Bryant still needs $673 on the Donors Choose website to have enough money to purchase the Lego Robot System for her students. But, a charity has agreed to match every dollar, so that means just $337 would complete her donation request.
If you want to help the career and technology students at CE Murray High School, just click here https://www.donorschoose.org/project/lego-to-learning/3983004/?challengeid=21376730, to make a donation.
Donors Choose collects your donations, purchases the items, and sends them to the teacher, ensuring that your money is used for the purpose intended.
