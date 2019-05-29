Man, woman arraigned in string of burglaries, thefts in the Lowcountry

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County and man woman accused in a string of break ins and thefts were arraigned on burglary charges.
John Bowen Jr. and Cayce Trivett were arrested Tuesday and are accused of a series of crimes, including breaking into a business in Colleton County and stealing a safe.
Bowen was charged with two counts of non violent burglary second-degree and one county of burglary. He was given a $125,000 surety bond.
During Wednesday’s court hearing, Bowen denied being involved in the crimes and told the victim,"I didn’t take anything from you."
Trivett was charged with burglary second-degree, and given a $25,000 surety bond.
Colleton County deputies say the duo was caught on surveillance cameras at the victim’s business on Sunday night. Dorchester County deputies say Kip Sterchi was one of Bowen’s victims.
In October of last year, Sterchi had two ATV’s and two chainsaws stolen from a site in Ravenel.
Bowen was arrested and charged with possessing one of the ATV’s. Bowen was arrested again yesterday in Cottageville.
Sterchi wants Bowen to stay in jail.
“I think we can all rest assured, after what we saw in Colleton County yesterday and over the previous weekend, something’s gotta be done,” Sterchi said.
Bowen’s rap sheet goes back to 2002. It includes several arrests for burglary and possession of cocaine.
According to court records, in 2015 he was sentenced to 25 months in prison prison foe a drug conviction.
