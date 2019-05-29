30 displaced after Berkeley Co. apartment complex fire, Red Cross opens shelter

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has opened up a shelter after a fire at an apartment complex in Berkeley County early Wednesday displaced 30 people.
Crews responded to an apartment fire at the Santee Run Apartment Complex in the 200 block of Bonnoitt Street at approximately 12:30 a.m, according to dispatch.
The Red Cross shelter is located at Point North Church at Bilo Drive Suite C for people affected by the fire.
“We urge evacuees coming to the shelter to bring their medications, pillows and anything that will help make them comfortable at the shelter,” Red Cross Regional CEO Louise Williams said.
Multiple agencies responded an video shows flames shooting through the roof of an apartment when firefighters arrived.
It’s unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
