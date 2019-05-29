FIRST ALERT: More potentially-dangerous heat expected Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With temperatures expected to climb near 100 degrees again, the Live 5 Weather team has declared Wednesday as a first alert weather day.
“Another scorcher is expected today with the potential to hit 100° for the fourth consecutive day,” Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. “The record high of 95 degrees for today will likely be broken around lunch time.”
Record high temperatures have been set for the past three days when the Charleston Carriage horses have been taken off the streets as well.
By the end of the week and into the weekend, temperatures will drop slightly to the mid-90s, Sovine said.
The National Weather Service typically issues a heat advisory when the heat index reaches 105 degrees.
But even without heat index values that high, excessive heat can cause potentially life-threatening illness.
