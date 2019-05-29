FIRST ALERT: 4th consecutive day of 100° temps possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The extreme heat continues across the Lowcountry as does our First Alert Weather Days! We expect another scorcher today with highs approaching 100° inland from the coast. If we reach 100° at Charleston International Airport today, that would make 4 consecutive days topping out at 100° or hotter. Since records began in 1938, only one stretch of weather, July of 1986, has had a longer string of consecutive 100 degree day. That stretch went on for 7 consecutive days. Regardless, record highs look very likely today with the current record sitting at 95 degrees going back to 1945. We should start to see high temperatures come down a degree or two each day as we head toward the weekend as the ridge of high pressure over the Southeast slowly breaks down. This will also allow for a slight chance of rain to return to the forecast by Friday.