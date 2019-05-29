Former SC Democratic Party Chair to challenge Graham for senate seat in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Jaime Harrison, a former Chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party and native of Orangeburg, has announced his intent to run against Lindsey Graham for senate in 2020.
Harrison formally launched his campaign on Wednesday morning with a YouTube video attacking Graham and views on President Donald Trump.
“Lindsey Graham can’t lead us in any direction,” Harrison said in the video. “Because he traded his moral compass for petty political gain.”
If elected, Harrison would be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in South Carolina since Fritz Hollings.
In March, Graham started his re-election campaign alongside Mike Pence.
Harrison also holds the title of Associate Chair of the Democratic National Committee.
