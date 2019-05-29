Gov. McMaster vetoes $2.7M in budget that would have been used to sink USS Clamagore

“Creating artificial reefs off South Carolina’s coast as a deterrent to storm surge, and to alleviate the threat of coastal flooding is a meritorious idea,” McMaster wrote in his letter to the South Carolina General Assembly. “However, the sinking of the USS Clamagore does not serve this purpose. Rather, it is a well-intentioned proposal that creates a taxpayer funded limited public access destination for off-shore sport fishing and under water diving excursions. South Carolina taxpayer dollars should be directed toward a more cost-efficient means of disposing of the USS Clamagore.”