Judge allows SC woman charged with homicide by child abuse to go on family vacation

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County woman charged with homicide by child abuse after allegedly placing her newborn baby in a trash bag in 2018 is allowed to travel to go on a family vacation, a judge ruled on Wednesday.
Investigators said Brennan Geller, 21, gave birth to a healthy baby girl inside her car last August, before allegedly placing the baby in a trash bag on the floorboard. The next day, investigators said Geller was taken to the hospital for blood loss and she failed to tell the medical staff of the infant. The baby was later located by deputies deceased.
Geller has been out on a surety bond since her arrest and petitioned a judge last week to amend the restrictions of her bond to allow her to travel to attend a family vacation this summer.
Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy approved the request.
The father of the baby, later named Kimberly, is Edwin Taylor, who told deputies he did not know Geller was pregnant. Just a few weeks before Geller gave birth, she went to the beach with Taylor’s family. They admit she began wearing baggy clothing, but said she was not showing a full term pregnancy.
"There’s really no words for it, it was uncalled for, we had asked many times and she denied it,” Kathy Taylor, Edwin’s mother, said. “I opened my home to her, she went to family functions with us, holidays with us loved on my other grandchildren and didn’t even give him an option or a say of what we wanted to do and it’s a void we will have for the rest of our lives.”
The family said they believe Geller planned to get rid of the baby but are struggling to understand why.
Edwin Taylor, who has since joined the military, offered this statement to the judge at the hearing.
