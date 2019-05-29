Man wanted for Good Samaritan beating in the Lowcountry arrested in Georgia

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in a case where a Good Samaritan was beaten with a gold club was captured by US Marshals in Georgia.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Johnson of Orangeburg with first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny, kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was taken into custody by US Marshals on Tuesday in Thompson, Ga. Bond was deferred to a circuit court judge during a hearing on Wednesday.
Deputies have already arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Gregg, 25-year-old Kayla Beason, and 19-year-old Quachelle Ihenetu.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Beason led the 72-year-old victim to believe that he was helping her by giving her a ride into Orangeburg on April 18.
According to a report, Beason then made up a ruse to go back to the victim’s home where he was then assaulted by several more individuals using a golf club.
Authorities said those suspects then stole cash and weapons bringing the loss to thousands of dollars.
“We thank the US Marshals for their help in bringing Mr. Johnson back home,” Ravenell said. “It goes to show you again that you may get there first, but we’ll be right behind you.”
