Police arrest two men in attempted armed robbery outside apartment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face charges in an attempted armed robbery incident from early Friday morning.
Police arrested Robert Eaddy Jr. and K’tron White.
Eaddy faces charges of attempted armed robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
White faces a charge of attempted armed robbery.
A judge set bond for White at $50,000 on the attempted armed robbery charge. Jail records state a judge set bond at $80,000 for the three charges Eaddy faces.
Police responded at approximately 6:15 a.m. to the 5600 block of Dobson Street where the incident was reported. The victim told police two men attempted to rob him at gunpoint outside an apartment, according to an incident report.
The victim said one of the men approached him to take property from him while the second appeared, showed a handgun and fired a shot.
Both then fled the scene headed toward Sumner Avenue.
Another officer he saw two men matching the robbers’ descriptions and said a firearm had been found.
A short distance away, officers captured White and Eady. White told police he was walking to work when he saw officers and ran because he was afraid of police. He told officers Eaddy was the person carrying the gun at the time of the incident.
Eaddy did not with to speak with officers, the report states.
