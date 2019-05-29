Residents concerned after Berkeley-Dorchester boundary line shift

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is welcoming residents into the county, six months after the Berkeley County and Dorchester County boundary lines shifted.
The boundary dispute was settled on Nov. 7, 2018. As a result, Berkeley County gained approximately 2,900 acres and more than 200 residences from Dorchester County.
On Tuesday, Berkeley County officials voted on a first reading ordinance for new zoning districts. The new zoning would affect the transitioning area that is now a part of Berkeley County.
County officials also tried answering all questions that people had, but some people are still coming to terms with how this change will impact them.
Some former Dorchester residents are still waiting to figure out what will happen to their kids that may be switching schools.
“We bought into Dorchester County for the purpose of our children going into Dorchester District 2. Now we’re being forced to Berkeley County and I’m not happy,” said resident Kelly Dunlap.
The change will not only affect schools.
On May 16, Berkeley County officials sent a letter to people affected, stating that their trash services, road maintenance, and emergency services are also changing now that they’re in a new district.
Officials with the county say they’re trying to make the transition as smoothly as possible.
During a Berkeley County Council meeting, Deputy Supervisor Les Blankenship proposed accommodations for former Dorchester residents in the "transitioning area."
“If you own that property as of November 7th, 2018 when the change took effect. Upon your request you’ll be able to enjoy whatever the Dorchester County zoning was and is as you request it," Blankenship said.
