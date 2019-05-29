Sexual predator Skip ReVille expected in court for sentence reconsideration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A sexual predator from the Lowcountry is expected in court for a sentence reconsideration.
Officials with the Ninth Solicitor’s Office said Louis “Skip” ReVille will have the court hearing this Wednesday at 10 a.m.
In 2012, ReVille was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to 22 child-sex charges in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties.
He pleaded guilty to each of the 22 charges brought before the court, including second and first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, lewd contact on a minor, and criminal solicitation of a minor.
ReVille admitted that he had 16 victims in Berkeley and Charleston counties and 6 in Dorchester County.
At the time of his arrest, ReVille was working as an assistant principal at Coastal Christian Preparatory School.
He has a history of coaching and teaching youth in the Charleston area, dating back to his time as a Citadel cadet, when he allegedly watched pornography with a camper inside his dorm room in 2002.
