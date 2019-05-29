State forestry commission issues Red Flag Fire Alert as extreme heat continues

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – Due to hot and dry conditions across the state, the South Carolina Forestry Commission is issuing a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective immediately.
According to a press release, the purpose of the alert is to discourage people from doing any outdoor burning when weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire. Weather forecasts for most of the state over the next three days include very low relative humidity and elevated drought conditions, which combine with dry fuels on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly.
A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.
Along the Grand Strand, Horry County and the city of Conway have enacted outdoor burn bans due to the unseasonable heat.
