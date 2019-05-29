USC’s Lawson Withdraws From NBA Draft

Lawson averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game during his rookie season in the Garnet and Black, en route to SEC All-Freshman Team accolades from league coaches. He had 18 double-figure scoring games, including six 20-point outings, while also dishing five or more assists a team-best eight times. In conference action, Lawson had nine double-figure scoring games, including an SEC season high 24 points in two Gamecocks wins, the road victory at Vanderbilt and the come-from-behind home win over Arkansas. His season high six 3-pointers led the Gamecocks in the home win over Texas A&M and he dished an SEC high six assists in the win over Ole Miss.