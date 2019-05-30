Breno the Hero as Charleston Advance to the Fourth Round of the Open Cup

Nashville SC dominated possession and attacking chances throughout the first and second half, but it was Nicque Daley and the Battery who opened the scoring in the 24th minute. Tah Brian Anunga started the play for the Battery, winning possession in the defensive third and moving the ball up field to winger Romario Piggott. Piggott played the ball into Daley who turned on defender Ken Tribbett after receiving the pass just past midfield. Daley showed his quickness and speed blowing past Tribbett and holding the Nashville defender off to create a yard or two of space in the box. It was an equally impressive shot, a curling ball that beat the outstretched arm of Connor Sparrow.