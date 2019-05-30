Cost and locations for sunscreen dispensers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, and research suggests one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.
Temperatures like we’ve been feeling this week in the Charleston area should remind us all to use plenty of sunscreen. You may have noticed free sunscreen stations set up throughout downtown Charleston.
“The goal is to reach every park,” explained Shelley Grant Julian, Operations Manager at the Spa at Belmond Charleston Place downtown.
The spa’s I Will Reflect program raises money to fight Melanoma and skin cancer. They sell UV-detecting bracelets, for example, that turn blue in UV light.
“We live in a subtropical area. We are always out in the sun,” Grant Julian pointed out. “Our visitors come and don’t realize the impact of the sun. They don’t realize the heat. So it all started with that in mind.”
They wanted to expand community impact.
So about a year ago, I Will Reflect partnered with the non-profit “Impact Melanoma” and the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department.
The pilot started with 25 sunscreen dispensers downtown in areas such as the Riverdogs stadium, Cooper River Bridge, Waterfront park, Washington Park, Hampton Park and Colonial Lake.
The automatic dispensers are made by BrightGuard and cost $50 to $70 each.
The bags of sunscreen cost $150 to 180 each. Customers can also purchase wall mount displays and pole mounts.
The cost of the dispensers and refills is covered thanks to sponsors and donations to I Will Reflect; the cost to the city- and taxpayer- is simply the time it takes park workers to clean and refill the units.
They are installing three more dispensers on MUSC’s campus and at three high schools.
“We all know sunscreen is absolutely imperative to have on our person every day, no exceptions!” said Annette Sandford-Lopez, who helped start I Will Reflect when she worked at the spa. “Our first and foremost concern is to increase awareness about using a daily sunscreen while enjoying the great outdoors in Charleston. We are thrilled to have worked with The City of Charleston to have pioneered the sunscreen dispenser program in DT Charleston and hope to take this to the parks, beaches and schools over the next year.”
The sunscreen is a hybrid formula, a chemical and mineral mix.
Grant Julian said BrightGuard is working to develop an all-mineral sunscreen that is still thin enough to work in its automatic units.
“It’s about making an impact for every person who comes through our beautiful city so everyone can be safe in the sun,” said Grant Julian. “We encourage life in the sun! We live in the sun here in the Lowcountry. But we encourage safe sun activity and safe sun fun.”
More information about corporate and individual sponsorships and donations can be found here.
May is national Melanoma Awareness month.
Click here to see the ABCDEs of recognizing skin cancer and knowing your moles.
Current locations of Sunscreen dispensers on the peninsula:
-Washington Park
-Waterfront Park
-White Point Garden
-Entrance to Ravenel Bridge (Sponsored by South Carolina Federal Credit Union)
-Marion Square
-Brittlebank Park
-Colonial Lake (Sponsored by Croghan's Jewelry Store)
Moultrie Playground
-Hampton Park
-Harmon Field/Herbert Hasell Pool
-Hazel Parker Playground
-Maritime Center
-Mitchell Playground St Julian Devine Community center
-Joseph P Riley, Jr Ballpark {10 units}
Lowcountry museum
